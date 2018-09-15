Brig. Gen. Bin Amer reviews police departments’ integrated quality system performance

This came at a meeting Brig. Gen. Bin Amer chaired at the Police headquarters in the presence of department Directors and senior officers.

The meeting discussed several aspects that emphasise the importance of developing the objectives in accordance with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic objectives and the extent to which these objectives reflect the overall performance.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the different departments and their conformity with the standards that are consistent with the strategic vision of Sharjah Police toward promoting work in all sectors, developing customer services and enhancing the participation of the General Command and its presence at the national and community events, as well as efforts improving the efficiency of the human resource through training and qualification to develop the security system through various studies and police research.