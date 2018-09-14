Abdullah bin Salem attends Al Hazami, Al Dukhan weddings

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday evening, attended a wedding reception hosted by Issa Hilal Al Hazami to celebrate the wedding of his son Hamad to the daughter of Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan.
The wedding reception, held at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Department of Finance; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Essam bin Saqr bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Khaled bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; a number of other sheikhs, ministers, ministries’ undersecretaries, heads of government departments, businessmen and a host of invitees.