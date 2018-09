While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Qara’en area of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace in Paradise and grant her family the patience and solace to bear her loss.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi and a number of officials and dignitaries.