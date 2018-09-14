SCCI, Expo Centre Sharjah employees visit ‘Rain Room’

  • Friday 14, September 2018 in 4:30 PM
  • Part of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah staff’s visit to the rain room
    Part of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah staff’s visit to the rain room
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah organised a leisure and educational visit for their staff to ‘Rain Room’ permanently located in in Al Majarrah, Sharjah near Sharjah Corniche.
The immersive installation hosted for the first time in the Middle East by Sharjah Art Foundation is one of the most prestigious architectural projects designed by Random International.
 
The visit is in line with “Smile You Are In Sharjah” initiative launched by SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah aiming to develop recreational and educational programmes for Sharjah landmarks to achieve institutional partnership with a number of cultural, academic, archeological and social institutions in the Emirate.
 
Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the initiative is aimed at supporting the Emirate of Sharjah’s promotion efforts of its activities, events and landmarks that contribute to enhancing the emirate's progress and excellence in the region and the wider world. 