Sharjah Police distribute awareness flyers in Al Hamriyah

Flyers, which were distributed in Arabic, English, Urdu and Chinese, in the presence of Colonel Ali Saeed Al Jallaf, head of Al Hamriyah Comprehensive Police Station and a number of staff, aimed to raise security awareness among citizens and residents in the city.

This initiative comes within the objectives of the security shield initiatives previously launched by Sharjah Police, which is consistent with the consolidation of its positive role towards civil society. It also emphasies Sharjah Police’s constant keenness to the security and safety of the society.

All associated with the initiative from different nationalities expressed their happiness with the great security role played by the Sharjah Police towards them.