UAE Attorney-General meets Sharjah Family Affairs’ delegation

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways of cooperation between the Federal Public Prosecution and the Sharjah's Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in the framework of "Professional Principles and Legal Culture for Media Professionals in Dealing with Children's Issues" initiative, according to Wadeema's law.

It was issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the SCFA. It also comes under the Combating Cybercrimes Law in order to raise awareness, preserve children's safety and achieve social stability by educating the community and ensuring the partnership between concerned bodies and institutions.

During the meeting, the Attorney-General explained the public prosecution's role is supporting this initiative, by raising the community's awareness via their social media platforms.

Dr. Hamad expressed the public prosecution's readiness to provide all aspects of support for this initiative within the framework of the UAE law and the prosecution's regulations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.