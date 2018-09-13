SEWA, Integra Metering AG discuss Ultrasonic Water System

Sharjah24: His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, received a delegation headed by Fernando Moreira, the VP of Integra Metering AG, a professional French company in the fields of water supply, thermal energy and data management.
The meeting aims to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the field of energy and smart water meters system that operates with the Ultrasonic System, and value the consumption of water.
 
Under the guidance and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem pointed out that the Authority is taking serious steps in developing their capabilities.
 
Fernando Moreira, said that the company offers innovative, future-oriented solutions for high-precision measurement tasks, efficient data management and the smooth integration of measuring data into higher-level control and evaluation systems. He also pointed out that the cooperation will leads to optimises existing systems, supports initial operation and offers the service that is desirable of SEWA.