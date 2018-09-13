Abdullah bin Salem attends bin Khadem, Al Ali family wedding in Sharjah

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday evening attended a wedding reception marking the marriage of Abdul Aziz Ahmed Saeed bin Khadem to the daughter of Mohammed Hassan Al Ali, in Wasit Suburb, Sharjah.
The wedding reception was attended by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD); His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD); Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Sharjah’s Human Resource Department; a number of officials, businessmen and several guests and the families of the bride and groom.