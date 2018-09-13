Sharjah Police investigates death of an African woman in her 30s

Colonel Abdul Latif Ibrahim Al Ghroubti, director of Al Buhaira Police Station, said: "On Tuesday at 4.30pm, we received a report from the central operations room that a body had been found under a building in Al Khan area. Immediately, a team of patrols, experts, paramedics and an investigator from Al Buhaira Police Station was sent to the site."

Investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances and causes of the fall.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) called on all the media to be accurate and responsible in dealing with the news of incidents , stressing the importance of taking the information from the official sources.