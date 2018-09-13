Sharjah Police’s Innovation and Creation Team holds first meeting

During the meeting, Al Naqbi praised the Team’s distinguished achievements and efforts. The attendees reviewed the most significant innovative proposals that have been achieved.

The meeting’s agenda also included reviewing a number of the most innovative proposals for different departments.

Concluding the meeting, the attendees highlighted the importance of encouraging and motivating the employees. This contributes to submit creative proposals that promote the achievement of the objectives of the Sharjah Police General Command, in line with the vision of our leadership, which always encourages creativity and positive innovation.