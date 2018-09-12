Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Al Thiqah Club For Handicapped

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that the emirate of Sharjah harnesses all its potential to serve and support people with disabilities in various aspects of life, especially in sports, emphasising that the emirate of Sharjah has now become the world's most prestigious place among the cities supporting this important and influential category of people.

During the visit, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club For Handicapped, announced that the emirate of Sharjah has becomes Accessible City for Physically Disabled, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower the people with disabilities.

Praising their constant efforts to support and develop the skills of disabled people, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further lauded the Emirate’s new achievement, which significantly promotes the status of the emirate of Sharjah in supporting the disabled persons.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on Sharjah's progress in supporting the disabled people during the past years. His Highness has further praised the host of the emirate of Sharjah to the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games in 2011, as an initial effort of several institutions and Departments in the Government of Sharjah.

His Highness was also briefed on Sharjah’s preparations to participate in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which is part of the UAE’s National Vision 2021. His Highness has praised the efforts of all the committees’ members to welcome various international delegations.

During the meeting, His Highness was also briefed on the Emirate’s efforts to host the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, which translates His Highness’s vision to highlight Sharjah's leading role in supporting disability issues.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further praised the endless support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed the organising committees to attract the best available expertise in the field of organising the World Championships, which contribute in providing distinguished tournaments.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club For Handicapped, has lauded His Highness’s keenness to provide all forms of support for the disabled, ensuring their success at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Department of Finance, and Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS.