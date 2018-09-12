Sharjah Ruler receives SM Director General

This came during a meeting, held on Wednesday between His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and a number of employees of Sharjah Municipality, SM, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

His Highness was briefed on the main achievements of the Agriculture and Environment Sector in Sharjah Municipality, including the establishment of the eco-friendly sewage treatment plant, which is the first of its kind in the government sector.

His Highness was also briefed on the SM’s new nurseries, under the name of "Sharjah Municipal Gardens", which were developed in accordance with the latest international standards.

His Highness has also praised the SM’s efforts to promote the status of the emirate of Sharjah in the fields of agriculture and environment, through providing the advanced agricultural methods and developing various gardens, which comes in line with the cultural renaissance of the Emirate.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received the first edition of a book, which was prepared by the Sharjah Municipality as a great agricultural reference for many specialists.