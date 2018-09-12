Al Hamriyah Municipality ready to welcome more visitors ahead of Hijri New Year holiday

  • Wednesday 12, September 2018 in 2:06 PM
  • Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality
Sharjah 24: On the occasion of the New Hijri Year, Al Hamriyah Municipality has announced its preparation to welcome several visitors during the New Hijri Year holiday, which falls on Thursday, September 13, 2018.
In cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, Al Hamriyah Municipality has raised an awareness campaign to strengthen its efforts and ensure the safety of a number of visitors during the weekend. 
 
Commenting on this, Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality emphasised that the Municipality spares no efforts to promote a healthy and safe environment, providing various service potentials. 
 
Mubarak Al Shamsi thanked Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and all the members of Sharjah Police General Command for their distinguished efforts and ongoing support and cooperation with the Municipality.