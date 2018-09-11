Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs 9th meeting of Sharjah Police Higher Leadership Committee

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of these meetings which ultimately result in developing the outputs of the security operation. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by various departments of Sharjah Police in maintaining their level of readiness and their incessant efforts to improve their performance and upgrade the services delivered to the public.

The meeting also reviewed its agenda, decisions and recommendations issued at the recent meetings of the leadership before watching a presentation by Colonel Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi from the Ministry of Interior on the initiative of the Ministry's programme for happiness and positivity. The Ministry’s 2018 federal training plan was presented at the meeting.

The meeting further addressed the future direction of training courses and the benefits of smart training.

At the end of the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi underlined the necessity to achieve the highest levels of security, safety, stability and services delivered as well as ensure their rights and overcome the difficulties they face through adopting best practices and delivering comprehensive security services in translation of the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership consolidating community security and achieving the strategic objectives aimed at supporting security as a fundamental basis for progress in various economic, social, political and developmental fields.