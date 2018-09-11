Interim Committee for Land Allocation reviews citizens’ applications

Chaired by Waleed Falah Al Mansouri, the committee discussed the best ways to meet citizens requirements of residential plots consistent with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the instructions of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah as well as the constant follow up of the Sharjah Executive Council, to provide citizens with their needs in accordance with the best, fastest and most developed procedures.