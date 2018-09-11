Interim Committee for Land Allocation reviews citizens’ applications

  • Waleed Falah Al Mansouri chairing the meeting
Sharjah 24: The Interim Committee for Land Allocation in Sharjah Tuesday held its meeting at its headquarters in the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey to discuss and approve applications for industrial, commercial and residential plots meeting the required conditions.
 Chaired by Waleed Falah Al Mansouri, the committee discussed the best ways to meet citizens requirements of residential plots consistent with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the instructions of  Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah as well as the constant follow up  of the Sharjah Executive Council, to provide citizens with their needs in accordance with the best, fastest and most developed procedures.