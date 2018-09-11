Sharjah Education Council, private schools discuss cooperation

Chaired by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, the meeting saw the attendance of about 113 school principals along with Ali Al Hosani, Council’s Secretary and Mohammed Al Mulla, Director of Education Department.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi commended the efforts of school principals in promoting students’ educational levels reiterating the need to keep abreast of the latest technology in the field of education in harmony with the UAE genuine values. He added, in this context, that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah are a road map in this regard.

A number of other education- related issues were dealt with during the meeting including the vision and objectives of the Council, its organisational structure and strategic plan, stressing the necessity to integrate and unite efforts to upgrade education in the emirate and achieve the aspired goals as well as the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision.