SDRH hosts ‘You Are Our Paradise’ initiative in Al Dafeen and Kalba

Hosted at SDHR branches in Al Dafeen and Kalba, the initiative saw the participation of several officials and employees.

A workshop titled "Aging and Demographic Demolition" was held during which a number of topics and issues were addressed including population aging, benefits and harms of demographic demolition and institutions’ preparedness for it.

Hosting the initiative comes in purview with SDHR’s endeavour to enhance institutional and community partnership and implement the Directorate’s activities within the framework of Sharjah Age-friendly City’s programme.

In line with this, SDHR is keen to continuing its commitment to international standards through the implementation and support of the various activities and initiative that augment the programme.