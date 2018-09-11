SEWA provides power supply to 1360 buildings within 8 months

His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Authority is seeking to develop electricity networks in all areas of the Emirate of Sharjah so that the period for connecting electricity to residential and commercial buildings will take few days, and 24 hours for the residents after obtaining the required conditions.

Dr. Al Leem stressed that under the directives and wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Authority is working on developing the production stations and provide a power supplies without any delay, under a safety conditions.