SEC praises SDPS’s efforts to achieve Sharjah’s vision

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah , and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the \New Hijri Year, wishing them all good health, and more progress and prosperity to Arab and Muslim countries.

During the meeting, The Council reviewed the first phase of the housing plan in Al-Shanouf residential area in Sharjah, which aims to provide the citizens with the needed residential lands until 2040.

Commenting on this, Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, director of the Sharjah Department of Planning and Survey, SDPS, reviewed the project phases and the strategic plan for providing the residential plots in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council has praised the Department’s efforts, which come in line with the vision of the Emirate in providing residential lands to the citizens, lauding the cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council was also briefed on the second report of the strategic plan, submitted by Sharjah Urban Planning Council, to pave internal roads in the emirate of Sharjah.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the draft law on the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority. The Council directed to refer the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, to complete its legislative procedures.

As part of the agenda, the Council reviewed Emiri Decree No. (40) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to establish Ed Dhelaimah Nature Reserve in Sharjah.