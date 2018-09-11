Sharjah Chamber briefed on best practices of Buraydah and Unaizah Dates Festival

The visit aims to share the new experiences and to develop more innovative and new ideas applied at the festivals, highlight the latest technologies in the world of marketing dates.

For his part, Mohammed Musabeh Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Sharjah Chamber in Al Dhaid District and the General Coordinator of the Festival, said that the visit comes in line with the Chamber's keenness to benefit from the best practices relevant to its various areas of work, stressing the importance of strengthening the external expertise in various fields.

Mohammed Musabeh Al-Tunaiji pointed out that the visit comes also as a translation to the vision and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.