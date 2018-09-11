Brownies designed their personal keychains

SGG was saturated with little girls mixing resin with their gloved hands. They created fun-filled keychains and carefully set them to dry out. Each piece was ingrained with love and care. The brownies had a great time and learnt the process of creating.

Sheikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “Art helps children learn and practice skills like patterning and cause and effect. If they use various colours and design elements, they can create a different pattern. Children get to learn, create, and understand concepts like size, shape, and colours. Sharjah Girl Guides key goal is to help youth develop, encourage free expression, and facilitate learning.”

Established in the UAE in Sharjah in 1973, the guiding movement subsequently spread to all seven emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform to develop to their fullest potential.