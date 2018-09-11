ECS, RICEC sign a cooperation agreement

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate to achieve the strategic goals of both centres by launching innovative bilateral projects and initiatives that help develop the exhibitions industry in both countries. The two centres will also cooperate by exchanging studies and research done by both sides, reviewing the possibility of organizing mutual events, and promoting and marketing the activities organised by either side.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and His Excellency Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Zahrani, CEO of Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), in the presence of His Excellency Ajlan Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan, Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Chamber (RC); His Excellency Majid bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Hokair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RICEC; and members of the Board.

The signing of the agreement between the two sides came during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, which was held recently at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. The meeting included the participation of His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, who is a member of Riyadh Center’s newly formed Board of Directors.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the signing of the agreement between Expo Centre Sharjah and the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center is due to the close ties between the two centres, and the close ties between the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Riyadh chamber, in addition to the historically friendly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Al Midfa added that Expo Centre Sharjah will provide its support, knowledge and expertise to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, as specified in the agreement. He clarified that the signing of the agreement comes as part of Expo Centre Sharjah’s strategy to cooperate with Arab exhibition centres by exchanging expertise and demonstrating the best practices, in order to elevate the exhibition industry in the region and increase its competitiveness globally, especially in the case of exhibition centers in Saudi Arabia. He noted that this strategy comes as a translation to the vision and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and the board of directors of Expo Centre Sharjah, which is headed by His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais.

His Excellency Khalid bin Abdullah Al Zahrani, CEO of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), stressed the keenness of Riyadh Center to exchange the best practices and expertise with Expo Centre Sharjah, which is considered one of the most prominent centres for organizing exhibitions and conferences in the region. He remarked that this exchange of knowledge and expertise constitutes part of the Riyadh center’s plan to develop its activities and provide various employment opportunities for Saudi youth, in addition to attracting various economic and cultural exhibitions and conferences that help support the local Saudi economy.

Al Zahrani added that the Riyadh center is looking to attract the most prominent organizers, investors and experts in the exhibitions and conferences industry both locally and regionally, as well as build strategic partnerships with its peers such as Expo Centre Sharjah, in order to accelerate the development of the exhibition industry in the country, in accordance to the Saudi Vision 2030. He also remarked that the cooperation with Expo Centre Sharjah will positively contribute to the achievement of the Riyadh Center’s goals to develop its performance and services in accordance to the best global practices.

Expo Centre Sharjah has achieved a reputation for excellence both regionally and globally, and has contributed in developing and enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibition industry in the country. These achievements are reflected in the appointment of His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as a member of the board of directors for the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), and as the chairman of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events- Gulf Chapter.

The Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) is considered one of the most modern centers for holding exhibitions and conferences and specialized events in Saudi Arabia. The center seeks to develop and elevate the country’s exhibitions and conferences industry by building strategic relations with organizers of exhibitions at the local and international level.