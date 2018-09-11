SCC receives a delegation from Saudi Arabia

The delegation was headed by Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Almushekih, former member of the Shoura Council, Chairman of Alwasail Agricultural Company, and numbers of Sheikhs and top of officiants.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, welcomed the Saudi delegation and praised the strong relations between the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular with Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Almushekih discussed ways of developing relations between the two sides, and pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing an economic upsurges, and development in all fields.