SCHS organises many activities to celebrate World Physical and Occupational Therapy Day

Therefore, Lieutenant Khamis Al Muhairi from Sharjah Police Department delivered a lecture entitled (Movement for Health) to a number of parents, SCHS employees, and students. In addition to its theoretical part, the lecture included some practical training.

On the other hand, Physical Therapy Department of Al Wafa School for Capacity Development of Al Ramalah branch organized free medical examination and exercises to SCHS workers.

Mrs. Farizah Mahmoud Abu Siris, Head of SCHS Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Department, has confirmed that SCHS established the department of physical therapy in the eighties of the last decade as part of Al Wafa School for Capacity Development. In SCHS Early Intervention Center, the beginning was in 1994. The department became an independent and operational unit by September 1999.

Abu Siris has pointed the main services offered by the department such as regular therapy sessions, evaluation, reevaluation, and assessment of the need for aiding tools such as (wheelchairs, walkers, and artificial limbs). In addition, the department offers physical and occupational therapy sessions, consultation, guidance in terms of therapy, follow-up service, training, and support to caregivers as well as hyperactive treatment sessions, and training on day-to-day activities and skills. The department also offers riding, swimming, and water therapy.

The department offers a range of subordinate activities including wet treatment (warm and cold compresses and medical wax), electro-therapy (electromagnetism and electrical induction), music therapy, aerobics and training under supervision, specialized medical consultation, and drop visits to classes for subordination.

Finally, Abu Siris has pointed out that the department would continue to offer the services of training, raising awareness, and reaching out to society in the future.