Sharjah Ruler visits UoS new laboratories and facilities of medical colleges

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah commenced his visit by touring the Biomedical laboratory , where he was briefed by Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical and Health Sciences Colleges, and Dean of College of Medicine, University of Sharjah, on the latest laboratory technology and medical instruments.

Reviewing the latest anatomical techniques, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed on the Anatomy lab, which was equipped with the latest technology. His Highness has also highlighted the importance of these various facilities that enhance the students’ understanding and foster their in-depth study.

During the tour, His Highness stopped at the Pathology Museum, which is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Sharjah, with valuable surgical specimens that were collected over 15 years.

During the visit, His Highness was also briefed on the ExamSoft , which is a secure testing solution that is used for high stakes exams in several medical and law schools. This software enables secure testing on computers by blocking access to programs, files and Internet usage during the test.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah attended a lecture at the College of Medicine, where he was acquainted with the progress of teaching.

Praising the work mechanism of the University of Sharjah and the qualitative development of all its facilities and modern laboratories, His Highness urged the students to put in hard work and dedicated efforts to excel in their studies.

His Highness also attended the inauguration of the second batch of the National Ambulance's Emirati Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Including 30 local students, the year-long training programme designed to provide UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in emergency health services.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, members of the UoS Board of Trustees and several other dignitaries and top officials.