Ahmed Jumoh: Development projects enhance Dibba Al Hisn’s cultural

  • Monday 10, September 2018 in 4:23 PM
Sharjah 24: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Jumoh, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, said that the Dibba Al Hisn witnesses a remarkable development in terms of services and entertainment projects.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Jumoh unveiled a number of various development projects in Dibba Al Hisn. His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamu has further lauded the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bun Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop different infrastructure projects in Sharjah. 