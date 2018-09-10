Sultan Al Qasimi attends launch of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center “Sheraa” at UoS

Accompanied by Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, and Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the photography exhibition, which highlights the Centre’s journey and showcases the experiences and the best practices of several entrepreneurs in various spheres of the economy.

During the inauguration Ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the start-up companies that participate in the inauguration, including Al-Mentor.net to develop human skills and capabilities in the Middle East and Africa; Solva Technologies, a tech start-up offering an environmentally-friendly solution to fleet owners using fully electric motorbikes modified with proprietary technology; Foloosi is the UAE's most innovative Digital Payment Solution that will make it easy and possible for users to complete their daily transactions without having to reach for their physical wallets; Mabany, UAE’s first SAAS for real-estate facility and tenant management; and Baaqah, an online platform for flower arrangement vendors.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre “Sheraa” aims to encourage and support aspiring entrepreneurs. Sheraa also inspires youth to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, and empowers them to navigate through the processes of launching a business. Through launching Sheraa (Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre), the emirate of Sharjah seeks to create an attractive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs of all nationalities, especially young Emiratis, allowing them to share their creative ideas that bring tangible benefits to the community and promote the economic development in the UAE and the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, members of the UoS Board of Trustees and several other dignitaries.