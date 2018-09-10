DFDC launches a new programme of Mawada Initiative

The session was held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Saturday, and was given by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of Family Cohesion Department at Dubai's Community Development Authority and Counselor of Mawada Initiative of DFDC, for nearly 17 Muazens, where the goal of the initiative was introduced to them.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi expressed his happiness to participate in the initiative because it carries values that aim to rehabilitate the new couples, psychologically, and socially, for a stable married life.