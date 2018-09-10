SINF to oversee 28 activities from 34 countries

SINF will begin on 24th of September and will take place at Sharjah Expo, and is in line with the Emirate’s commitment to boost local talent and safeguard cultural heritage.

The conference was opened by His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al- Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee (SINF). The press conference commemorated with a documentary film on Sharjah International Narrators Forum followed by an inspirational speech by HE Dr Al- Musallam.

Commenting on the sidelines of the press conference, His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam said, “It is an honour to host the 18th edition of Sharjah International Narrators Forum. Over the years, the Forum has served as an important forum to resonate the narrators and storytellers in today’s society. This year, the Sharjah International Narrators Forum looks to interact and share experiences of some of the world’s renowned narrators and appreciate their skills and unique ability to create emotions. Taking this as an opportunity, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for attending this conference and for your interest in promoting the heritage and culture of your nation.”

“The Forum this year will focus on Fairy tales, which will serve as an instrumental force for kids, adults and narrators. Storytelling is the core of Arabic culture which has been widely accepted even by the global audience. All over the world, poets, authors and writers have been given strategic importance, but through this Forum we aim to set up an infrastructure which will serve as a creative center of excellence for aspiring and established creative professionals,” said HE Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam.

His Excellency Dr Al Musallam, also highlighted SINF’s continued efforts to develop this heritage event in various fields, with the unswerving support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Aimed to highlight the importance of narrators, SINF will feature storytellers, narrators and experts from different countries including KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, China, Japan, Thailand, Spain, France, Italy, Holland, Finland, Cameron, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Canada, India and Switzerland.

With over 28 different activities from varied countries, SINF this year will host presentations, round table-discussions that will keep the narrator’s chronicles alive within the society today.

“Heritage and culture form an important element of UAE and Sharjah in particular. While the Forum will serve as a strategic platform to acknowledge and recognise the narrators and storytellers unique skills, it will also tell the tale of heritage in Sharjah and the story of the land and its people delivered by word, melody, popular knowledge and tradition” concluded His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al -Musallam.

Aimed at commemorating the art of storytelling and promoting the rich and diversified cultural heritage of the emirate, Sharjah International Narrators Forum is an effort to honour well-known narrators and storytellers that have made significant contributions to the promotion of narration, poetry and Arab heritage.