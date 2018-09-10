Expo Khor Fakkan organises 1st Real Estate Investment Exhibition

  • Monday 10, September 2018 in 2:08 PM
Sharjah24: In cooperation with Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, SRERD, Khor Fakkan Expo has organised the Real Estate Investment Exhibition, which will be held from19 September to 21 September 2018, and will be the first event of its kind in the Eastern Region.
The exhibition aims to highlight the investment opportunities that are available in the real estate sector of the Eastern Region, which is witnessing a rapid development at all levels that resulted of the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
In both, Khor Fakkan and the Eastern Region, there are many lucrative investment, where it considered as a major destination for hosting trade, industrial, and agricultural events and exhibitions.