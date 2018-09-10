Souq Al Jubail hosts 16 children from Children Centers

While the children had an opportunity to learn about the benefits of vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, through a fun, fresh perspective on food, they also had a chance to take part in a series of interactive workshops on healthy food choices.

“It was a pleasure to host the children at Souq Al Jubail, and we believe that the programme will pave way for children to appreciate food, its benefits and the importance of healthy eating habits. At Souq Al Jubail, we have always been committed to promote healthy eating habits and we aim to generate fun, positive learning for the children through the world of food. We strongly believe that fresh food produce is very important for the right growth of children and integrating the learning through hands-on experience, will not only encourage the children to adopt a healthy lifestyle, but also promote the development of life and culinary skills,” said Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq al Jubail.

Souq Al Jubail, one of the largest fresh produce market in the United Arab Emirates, a project by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, located in Al Mina Street in Al-Sour area in Sharjah, is a fun family destination designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents for all types of meat and fresh fish, vegetables and fruits at competitive prices. In the past few years, Souq Al Jubail has held several healthy lifestyle programs and initiatives targeting children and encouraging the community to adopt healthy lifestyles.