Minister of Education attends a ceremony of the Parents Council in Central Region

The ceremony, which is an annual tradition, was organised by the Council to appreciate the efforts of school administrations, teachers, parents and community figures.

Minister of Education stressed the keenness of the Ministry to cooperate with the Sharjah Education Council and follow the vision of the wise leadership in enhancing the role of educational councils to build a better future for the students of the UAE.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, honoured the contributors who make the success of the educational system in the Central Region.