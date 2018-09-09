SEWA launches a program to rationalise consumption in schools

The programme aims at enhancing the environmental foundations and consolidating the principles of energy efficiency and water in schools.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Authority seeks to cooperate with all the institutions to enhance the rationalisation and provide all the necessary resources to activate the campaign of rationalisation of consumption.

Highlighting the importance of energy consumption awareness, Dr. Rashid Al Leem pointed out the importance of schools to serve as beacons of knowledge, underscoring their role in raising awareness of rationalisation of consumption.