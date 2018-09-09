Sharjah University City, JETRO discuss cooperation

During the meeting, which was held at the University City in Sharjah, the two sides discussed the prospects of consolidating relations to serve the educational and academic institutions for the present and future generations.

Al Hajri briefed on the educational and academic institutions, public facilities, iconic landmarks and the future projects in University City.

Al Hajri also added that Sharjah has achieved its global scientific status, and became a scientific centre regarding to its various programmes and scientific initiatives.

At the end of the visit, Khalid Al Hajri took his guest Masami Ando on a tour around Arabic Language Academy. They also visited the American University of Sharjah and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and talked about the future projects of the University City of Sharjah.