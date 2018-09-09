Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honours supporting partners of ‘Security Culture’ programme

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, welcomed the attendees and expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support and follow-up of the programme.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi expressed his thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for her role in protecting the family and enhance knowledge.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi also praised the efforts of the Sharjah Education Council, the Sharjah Educational Zone, and the members of the educational bodies for supporting the programme.

At the end of the ceremony, Major General Al Shamsi, honoured the partners who supported the ‘Security Culture’ programme.