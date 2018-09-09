SEWA participates in ‘Value Engineering Summit’ in Dubai

During the opening speech, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed the importance of using Value Engineering, where its used to reduce the cost of a product without compromising with its quality and performance, and he called to arrange programmes that helps to disseminate knowledge of the value engineering and its advantages.

Dr. Al Leem also stressed the importance of developing the skills of the engineering students and encourage them to come up with new ideas through their graduation projects to get benefit from them.

And he reviewed a number of initiatives that was implemented by SEWA with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that helped at developing skills and efficiency of the engineers to enhance the energy system as one of the most important requirements for future cities.