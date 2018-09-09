ACP, SCMC discuss cooperation

During the meeting, His Excellency Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary General of the Arab Children's Parliament (ACP), and Her Excellency Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, have discussed ways of cooperation to empower children.

His Excellency Ayman Othman Al Barout stressed the importance of cooperation and strengthening efforts between local and federal institutions in the United Arab Emirates and coordinating joint efforts to host the children of Arab countries in the Arab Children's Parliament (ACP).

During the meeting, Her Excellency Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, congratulated His Excellency Ayman Othman Al Barout, to become the Secretary General of the Arab Children's Parliament (ACP).

His Excellency Ayman Othman Al Barout has briefed the attendees on the various steps of establishing the Arab Children's Parliament and the ongoing efforts to cooperate with all the concerned parties, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting, His Excellency Ayman Othman Al Barout pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah has a distinct experience, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, to empower the next generation and prepare them for parliamentary work.

The two parties have discussed the effective joint coordination and the various opportunities for cooperation, in preparation of the mechanisms of the Arab Children's Parliament and joint coordination.