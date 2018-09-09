Sharjah Crown Prince offers condolences on death of wife of Rashid Al-Fardan

The Crown Prince of Sharjah extended his heartfelt condolences and solace to the deceased family, at the mourning majlis at Al-Darari district in Sharjah.

The mourning majlis was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department; His Excellency Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Brigadier Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police; Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to the Emiri Court in Ajman; and a number of sheikhs and other dignitaries.