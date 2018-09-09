Sharjah Crown Prince offers condolences on death of wife of Rashid Al-Fardan

  • Sunday 09, September 2018 in 11:22 AM
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday offered condolences on the death of the wife of Major Rashid Ahmed Nasser Al Fardan, the late Eghtizal Yusuf Abdullah Shaheen (May God Rest Her Soul in Peace).
The Crown Prince of Sharjah extended his heartfelt condolences and solace to the deceased family, at the mourning majlis at Al-Darari district in Sharjah.
 
The mourning majlis was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi;  Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department; His Excellency Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Brigadier Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police; Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to the Emiri Court in Ajman;  and a number of sheikhs and other dignitaries.