Kalba Parents Council organises an interactive lecture

Held at the University of Sharjah’s (UoS) campus in Kalba, the lecture highlighted the integrated relation between students and parents on one hand and the school on the other hand.

In the midst of a large presence of educational staff and parents of students, the lecture began with a visual presentation of the importance of students’ respect to the teachers and embodying the intimate relationship that should connect the two sides.

Al Zaabi highlighted the patterns that governed the relationship between the student and the teacher in the past and at the present time, shedding light on the differences between the two periods due to the changes that affected the society.

He focused on the most important factors that negatively affected this relationship, including cultural and social variables, as well as some alien behavioural phenomena.

The lecturer briefed the audience about rules of positive interaction among the three key components of the learning process represented in the students, parents and teachers, to achieve the desired educational outputs, spearheaded by the quality of academic achievement, and behavioural and moral discipline.