Mohammed bin Hulais praises efforts of Parents Council in Central Region

  • Thursday 06, September 2018 in 11:50 PM
  • Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais, Chairman of Al Bataeh Municipal Council
    Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais, Chairman of Al Bataeh Municipal Council
Sharjah 24: Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais, Chairman of Al Bataeh Municipal Council, praised the efforts and role of the Parents Council in the Central Region under the chairmanship of Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region.
He hailed the Council’s follow up of the educational process and its efforts in communicating with parents, and the council’s intervention in containing any problems that may occur alongside the activities and events organised by the Parents Council in the Central Region throughout the year.
 
This came during an annual ceremony held by the Parents Council in the Central Region Thursday evening, on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, in the presence of Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, a number of officials, dignitaries, parents and those interested in education.