Badria Al Ali: Reading and writing a fundamental right of individuals

  • Friday 07, September 2018 in 6:57 PM
  • Badria Al Ali, Manager of the Lughati Initiative
Sharjah 24: Badria Al Ali, Manager of the Lughati Initiative said that the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular look at reading and writing as a fundamental right of individuals, which is essential in establishing socialisation among communities, educating people about the past and promoting prosperity.
She added:" Education changes the course of life, builds knowledge –based societies, contributes to the protection of our heritage and encourages creativity. Therefore, Sharjah led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, invests in the human for which cause a number of initiatives have been launched aiming at complete eradication of illiteracy and the creation literate societies."
 
She commended the efforts of the UAE wise leadership to eradicate illiteracy, a move that led to reducing illiteracy in the country to less than 1 percent, the lowest in the Arab World.