Badria Al Ali: Reading and writing a fundamental right of individuals

She added:" Education changes the course of life, builds knowledge –based societies, contributes to the protection of our heritage and encourages creativity. Therefore, Sharjah led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, invests in the human for which cause a number of initiatives have been launched aiming at complete eradication of illiteracy and the creation literate societies."

She commended the efforts of the UAE wise leadership to eradicate illiteracy, a move that led to reducing illiteracy in the country to less than 1 percent, the lowest in the Arab World.