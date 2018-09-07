Noura bin Hadiya: KwB builds an educated generation

This comes, she added, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which is based on the development of the human mind and the strengthening of the individual's relationship with the book and culture.

Bin Hadiya went on: "Education is the foundation on which the renaissance of nations is based. Learning from culture, reading literature and poetry as well as learning about peoples' experiences is no less important than education. Today, we have many kinds of illiteracy, including cultural, technical, and occupational. The UAE has succeeded, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership that sees the human as the center of the development process, in establishing an educated and cultured society in which everyone enjoys more equal opportunities of learning in all fields."

Bin Hadiya highlighted the various initiatives launched by the KwB.