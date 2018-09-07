Sharjah Police’s ‘Licensing Service Centre’ honours employees

Colonel Bu Alzoud said that the honouring is to thank and appreciate the hard work of the employees, and is an incentive for all to further their efforts in the service of the public consistent with Sharjah Police's aspirations to provide the best services in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategic objective to enhance customer satisfaction with services delivered.

Closing the honouring ceremony, Colonel Bu Alzoud presented honourees with certificates and in -kind gifts and urged them to continue to provide the best services to ensure the happiness of the customers.

The honourees expressed their happiness with this honour, which they regarded as a motivation to redouble their efforts to provide their best to achieve community members’ satisfaction with their institution.