Sharjah Police Youth Council receives SCCI delegation

During the meeting, the SCCI delegation learnt about the Council’s different activities and initiatives.

Welcoming the delegation, Captain Al kindi underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Council and SCCI as well as other institutions in Sharjah in all fields, and exchange knowledge, expertise and experiences to develop and improve services of benefit to the community.

The meeting also discussed the best ways to achieve the desired goals of both sides, and contribute to laying the foundations of community development and achieving all the strategic objectives that the two sides aspire to.

Lubna Al Kayyal thanked the Sharjah Police Youth Council for the warm welcome and the spirit of cooperation they showed during the meeting.