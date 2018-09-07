Mariam Al Hammadi: Depriving individuals from educational causes paramount losses

  Friday 07, September 2018
  • Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF
Sharjah 24: Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “Thanks to global developments and initiatives that support human rights, the 21st century has marked a decline in illiteracy rates, and an increase in the level of education in many countries around the world. Yet, there are many compelling circumstances that strike countries, such as famine, natural disasters, wars and instability that contribute to increasing illiteracy and depriving entire generations from the right to access education.”
“Depriving individuals from educational causes paramount losses to them and the world, and requires many years to compensate. For those reasons, and under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), TBHF seeks to support less fortunate generations and enable them to access education. This aligns with our dedication to achieving one of the United Nations’ (UN) most important Millennium Development Goals (MDG),” she added   marking the International Literacy Day.
 
“We seek to ensure that all children and young adults from around the world, particularly those who live in areas that suffer instability and lack of security, have access to education. This requires full collaboration between all stakeholders and decision makers to develop a clear tangible mechanism that can alleviate those challenges and provide a practical educational framework in compliance with each country’s circumstances,” she noted.
 
Al Hammadi underscored that apart from TBHF’s on-going efforts to provide unprivileged communities from around the world with shelter, food, medicine and clean drinking water, it further implements sustainable humanitarian initiatives, including education, as well as social and psychological rehabilitation.