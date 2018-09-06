SEWA reviews future plans with Standard Chartered Bank

His Excellency Eng. Rashid Al Leem, said that during the meeting, the strategic and investment plans of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) were reviewed in different areas of work.

He stressed that serving customers at the best specifications and levels of the world is one of the priorities of the Authority, which is always seeking to improve the level of services provided to subscribers and continue to invest in the development of staff skills and the application of the latest technology and global technology.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem praised the financial services provided by Standard Chartered Bank, which includes a full range of investment and banking services that contribute to supporting economic development projects.

Mohammed Salama, Head of International Banking, said: "There is a clear activity in many economic sectors and a remarkable increase in investment in the emirate of Sharjah, whether by investors from the state or from abroad, stressed that the Bank is always keen to strengthen its efforts and strategic partnership with the distinguished bodies, including SEWA.