Sharjah Girl Guides spend August Artistically

The first workshop was Edison lamp art where both senior guides (aged 16-18) and guides (aged 12-15) got introduced to new art crafts. The 20 guides focused on combining different art techniques into an authentic individual art piece. They were provided with limited resources and recycled items that enabled them to excel in an advance level. Every piece was imbibed with hard work and creativity.

Ice carving workshop followed next, where 12 senior guides were introduced to a unique type of sculpting. They were taught natural ice carving and worked in group of two to obtain the best result. Each group had tremendous fun and learnt the Inuit skill of sculpting. The last workshop of August was food styling photography. Both the senior guides and guides participated in the three-day workshop.

They not only learnt the basics of food photography but delved into the details of camera angles, modes, and lighting. The 12 apprentices were seen arranging food, showcasing the food’s good side, and deciding on the best way to frame the shot. The workshop emphasized how to showcase the aesthetic beauty of food via good photography.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said, “There’s no doubt that art is fun. But arts also help kids develop on many fundamental levels. Creating art pieces from limited resources enables them to express themselves creatively and efficiently. It instils confidence and strengthen decision making skills. Activities like ice sculpting and food photography helps them develop visual-spatial skills and the art of teamwork. Here at SGG, we aim to provide engaging activities that isn’t only fun but builds personality and allow the girls to become the best version of themselves.”

Established in the UAE in Sharjah in 1973, the guiding movement subsequently spread to all seven emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform to develop to their fullest potential.