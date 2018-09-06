Sharjah Police Academy organises “Zayed Student Forum”

Colonel Al Othmani confirmed that the name of the forum coincides with the “Year of Zayed”, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace).

He pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has recommended that we be loyal to Zayed by following his values, ideals and morals and putting them at the forefront of our constitution and curricula, and this is what we seek the Police Sciences Academy to achieve it through the preparation and rehabilitation of outputs able to deal with the events efficiently.