Sharjah Police discusses traffic accident planning

The meeting comes within the framework of developing the services provided to the public, following up the indicators obtained after the completion of the first quarter on the first year of the entry of the Rafid Company for field service in the Emirate of Sharjah and follow up the response time to access the site of the communication, taking into account the time spent on the site.

Salem Saeed Al Madfaa General Manager of Rafid Automotive Solutions presented the latest statistics for the month of August, where Rafid handled through the coverage of the city of Sharjah, in addition to the eastern and central regions with 7423 accidents, with an average response time and access to the accident site reached 15 minutes, while the time to deal with the incident and provide service to 14 minutes.

The meeting also discussed the comments received from the members of the public, ensuring their follow-up, identifying the requirements of the customers and overcoming the obstacles of working in order to provide the best services in accordance with the highest international quality standards.