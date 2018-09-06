SIH receives students of Professional Diploma Programs

The Professional Diploma Programs aim to provide the academic education field with theoretical and applied scientific knowledge and the necessary cognitive skills to graduate researchers who are able to understand the sections of material and intangible cultural heritage and manage its projects.

The Professional Diploma Programs consist of several Programs, including Diploma in Cultural Heritage Management, Diploma in Restoration of Manuscripts and Heritage Documents, Diploma in Museums Management, Diploma in Field Collection of Cultural Heritage, Diploma in the Management of Cultural Institutions, and Diploma in Urban Heritage.

Opening on 5th of September, the registration will run until 22nd September.

Commenting on this, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, has praised such Professional Diploma Programs that Provide academic education with scientific knowledge, in line with the constant support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.